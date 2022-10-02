HighTower Trust Services LTA Takes Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,432 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 990,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,847,000 after acquiring an additional 655,861 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,865,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $188,171,000 after acquiring an additional 427,792 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,627,000 after acquiring an additional 359,823 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at $7,265,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 598,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,310,000 after acquiring an additional 100,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $39.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 1.21. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $89.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.95.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $84.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATRC. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on AtriCure from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.86.

In related news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 4,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $229,168.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,481.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

