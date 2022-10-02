HighTower Trust Services LTA Takes Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 254,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 443,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,803,000 after acquiring an additional 86,828 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,533,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,860,000 after purchasing an additional 12,519 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,277 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $64.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.62. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $84.27.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $394.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.89 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on Black Knight from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.17.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

