Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Stake Boosted by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,847 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,091 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of HIFS stock traded down $3.14 on Friday, hitting $251.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Hingham Institution for Savings has a fifty-two week low of $250.00 and a fifty-two week high of $432.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $290.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.78.

Hingham Institution for Savings Increases Dividend

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The savings and loans company reported $6.93 earnings per share for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 43.99% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s payout ratio is presently 11.37%.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

