Horizon Financial Services LLC Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 6.0% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Horizon Financial Services LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $7,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $596,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 272,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $60.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.71. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $83.73.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.