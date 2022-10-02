Horizon Financial Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Horizon Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $213.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.19 and a one year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

