Horizon Financial Services LLC Sells 1,275 Shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Horizon Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,201,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 40,508 shares during the period. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC now owns 144,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 29,728 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 27,494 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 24,833 shares during the period.

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PGHY opened at $18.95 on Friday. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.83 and a one year high of $21.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.51.

