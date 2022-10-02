Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Short Interest Up 32.7% in September

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,300 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the August 31st total of 96,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,283.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWDJF has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 730 ($8.82) to GBX 660 ($7.97) in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 920 ($11.12) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a report on Friday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $845.25.

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance

Shares of HWDJF stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.30. Howden Joinery Group has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $12.89.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.