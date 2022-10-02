Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,450,000 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the August 31st total of 6,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.42.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Insider Activity at Hudson Pacific Properties

In other news, Director Mark David Linehan acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $87,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,687 shares in the company, valued at $708,217.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark David Linehan acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $87,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,687 shares in the company, valued at $708,217.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $245,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 29,583 shares of company stock worth $357,704. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.0% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 37,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at $33,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at $177,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at $884,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,298,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,782,000 after purchasing an additional 469,341 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPP traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.95. 4,567,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,521,616. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $28.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.69 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -526.32%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.