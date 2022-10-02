HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $2.90 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $27.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of HUYA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HUYA from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.80.

Shares of NYSE:HUYA opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $528.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.59. HUYA has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $10.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average is $3.83.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HUYA will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 14,178 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in HUYA during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in HUYA by 44.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,066,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after acquiring an additional 938,335 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in HUYA during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in HUYA by 81.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,125,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751,809 shares during the last quarter. 23.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

