iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$84.45.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IAG. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

IAG stock opened at C$70.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.80, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.20. iA Financial has a 52-week low of C$58.70 and a 52-week high of C$85.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$70.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$68.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49.

iA Financial ( TSE:IAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.07 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$241.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that iA Financial will post 9.1899995 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.15, for a total transaction of C$69,151.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,925,087.30.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

