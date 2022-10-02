IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the August 31st total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised IAA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Guggenheim raised IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAA

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in IAA by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of IAA by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of IAA by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,294,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,399,000 after acquiring an additional 192,369 shares during the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IAA opened at $31.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.26. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.55. IAA has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $61.17.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $520.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.48 million. IAA had a return on equity of 88.51% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IAA will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

About IAA

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

Further Reading

