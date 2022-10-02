Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $356,131.00

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 2nd. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a market capitalization of $35.47 million and approximately $356,131.00 worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can now be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001848 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded up 32.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Profile

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ launch date was July 13th, 2021. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Impossible Finance is a multi-chain incubator, launchpad, and swap platform which offers a robust product-first ecosystem designed to support top-tier blockchain projects to targeted user audiences. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

