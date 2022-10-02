Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

ICHBF remained flat at $10.95 during trading hours on Friday. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.21.

About Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and processing of steel in Mexico and North America. It offers commercial and structural steel products, rebars, steel wires and derivates, special bars, steel pipes and tubes, billets, and blooms. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Tlalnepantla de Baz, Mexico.

Further Reading

