Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) Short Interest Update

Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,014,600 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the August 31st total of 7,264,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20,048.7 days.

Innovent Biologics Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IVBXF remained flat at $3.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average of $3.66. Innovent Biologics has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $11.90.

About Innovent Biologics

Innovent Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in China. The company operates a platform for the discovery, development, and manufacture of antibody drug candidates in the fields of oncology, ophthalmology, immunology, and metabolic diseases. Its principal drug candidate is Tyvyt (sintilimab), an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of cancer, Hodgkin's lymphoma, and esophageal carcinoma.

