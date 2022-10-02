Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Short Interest Down 18.9% in September

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,600 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the August 31st total of 354,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,438.0 days.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of IVREF stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.61. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $8.32.

Get Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IVREF shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.