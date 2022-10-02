Insider Buying: MotorCycle Holdings Limited (ASX:MTO) Insider Acquires A$74,670.00 in Stock

MotorCycle Holdings Limited (ASX:MTO – Get Rating) insider David Ahmet acquired 30,000 shares of MotorCycle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.49 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of A$74,670.00 ($52,216.78).

MotorCycle Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.17.

MotorCycle Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 11th. MotorCycle’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

MotorCycle Company Profile

MotorCycle Holdings Limited owns and operates motorcycle dealerships in Australia. It operates through two segments, Motorcycle Retailing and Motorcycle Accessories Wholesaling. The company is involved in the sale of new motorcycles, used motorcycles, accessories and parts, and mechanical protection plan contracts; wholesaling and retailing of motorcycle accessories; and financing and insurance services for motorcycle purchases through third-party sources, as well as servicing and repair of motorcycles.

