Insider Buying: Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) Senior Officer Purchases C$11,113.50 in Stock

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC – Get Rating) Senior Officer William Wignall bought 1,500 shares of Sangoma Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.41 per share, with a total value of C$11,113.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 282,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,095,502.29.

Sangoma Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of STC stock opened at C$3.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Sangoma Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.99. The firm has a market cap of C$531.28 million and a P/E ratio of 997.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cormark dropped their price target on Sangoma Technologies from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Acumen Capital dropped their price target on Sangoma Technologies from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sangoma Technologies from C$30.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Sangoma Technologies from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Sangoma Technologies from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

