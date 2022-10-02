Insider Selling: Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Sells $34,468.83 in Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 333 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total transaction of $34,468.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,511.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Maurizio Baratta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 21st, Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $39,587.60.

Coupa Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $58.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $259.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

COUP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.35.

Institutional Trading of Coupa Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 325.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 137,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,934,000 after buying an additional 104,877 shares in the last quarter. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,400,000. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 74,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,761,000 after buying an additional 13,615 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Further Reading

