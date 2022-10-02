Insider Selling: Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $342,493.00 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.91, for a total transaction of $342,493.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,945,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 26th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $338,813.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $336,421.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $345,667.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $349,117.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total transaction of $347,461.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $368,138.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.15, for a total transaction of $377,545.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total transaction of $357,673.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total transaction of $373,911.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $388,815.00.

Salesforce Stock Down 2.0 %

CRM opened at $143.84 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $143.75 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.32 and its 200-day moving average is $176.41. The company has a market capitalization of $143.84 billion, a PE ratio of 266.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 52,087 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $806,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 29,187 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 15,508 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,652 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.84.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

