Insider Selling: Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Director Sells 16,667 Shares of Stock

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) Director Tamara Macdonald sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.27, for a total transaction of C$171,233.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,136,900.

Spartan Delta Price Performance

Shares of SDE stock traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$10.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,929. Spartan Delta Corp. has a 1-year low of C$4.98 and a 1-year high of C$16.03. The company has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.13.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Spartan Delta to a “buy” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Spartan Delta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.28.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.