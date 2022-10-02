Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.05–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $76.00 million-$77.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.36 million. Intapp also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.12–$0.08 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTA. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Intapp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intapp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $18.67 on Friday. Intapp has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.69.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 32.57% and a negative net margin of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $75.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intapp will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michele Murgel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $183,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,737.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 13,883 shares of company stock worth $245,860 in the last three months. 45.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

