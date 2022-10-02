Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.12–$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $324.50 million-$328.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $317.71 million. Intapp also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.05–$0.03 EPS.

Intapp Trading Down 1.4 %

INTA stock opened at $18.67 on Friday. Intapp has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $32.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average is $18.69.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 32.57% and a negative net margin of 36.64%. The company had revenue of $75.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intapp will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTA shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Intapp from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intapp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Intapp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

In other Intapp news, insider Michele Murgel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $183,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,737.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,883 shares of company stock valued at $245,860. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intapp by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,698,000 after buying an additional 462,248 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intapp by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 766,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,398,000 after buying an additional 144,766 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at $6,428,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Intapp by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 33,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Intapp by 417.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 153,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 123,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

