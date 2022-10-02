Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 177,212 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in Intel by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Intel by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.77. The company had a trading volume of 43,820,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,441,260. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.53. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $105.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

