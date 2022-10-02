International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for 0.5% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $4,691,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7,300.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,815,000 after acquiring an additional 66,869 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 25,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 92,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,389,000 after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In related news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $118.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.83.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

