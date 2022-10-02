Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Acquired by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCM stock opened at $21.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.22. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $21.58.

