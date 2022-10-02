Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,694,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,561 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 34,947.1% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,419,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,709 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,770.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,335 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 72.2% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,116,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,435,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,264,000 after purchasing an additional 986,490 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $127.28 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $127.08 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.77.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

