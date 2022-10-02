Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Purchased by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 127,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,935 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $18,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,744,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,538,000 after buying an additional 78,505 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 444,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,736,000 after buying an additional 106,675 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 236,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,901,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,031,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 125,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,372,000 after buying an additional 8,479 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $144.56 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $141.18 and a 12-month high of $223.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.93 and its 200 day moving average is $162.56.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

