Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Sold by Providence First Trust Co

Providence First Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPHQ. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,494,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,574,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1,003.7% in the 1st quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,980,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,855,000 after buying an additional 1,801,204 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,990,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,077,000 after buying an additional 808,926 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,112,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $39.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.34. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $39.73 and a 1-year high of $53.90.

