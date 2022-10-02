Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,494,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,574,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1,003.7% in the first quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,980,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,990,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,077,000 after acquiring an additional 808,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter worth $40,112,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $39.74 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $39.73 and a one year high of $53.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.34.

