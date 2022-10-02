Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IREN. Cowen cut shares of Iris Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $4.30 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen lowered shares of Iris Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $4.30 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $22.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iris Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.01.
Iris Energy Stock Up 9.3 %
NASDAQ:IREN opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.70. Iris Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25.
Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
