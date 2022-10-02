iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,062 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $44.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.29. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.08 and a 52 week high of $53.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.099 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

