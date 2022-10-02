iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XJH) Stock Position Lifted by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XJH – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors owned about 1.43% of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XJH. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,829,000. RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 486,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,806,000 after purchasing an additional 45,315 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Scott Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $510,000.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XJH traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,586. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.34. iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $40.44.

