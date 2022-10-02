iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Holdings Decreased by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,540 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rye Brook Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $16,262,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 90.8% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $8,039,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 230.6% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA LQD traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $102.45. The stock had a trading volume of 24,058,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,956,028. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.32. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.40 and a 1 year high of $135.31.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

