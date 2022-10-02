iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 104.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,554,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,600 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at $258,420,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8,841.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,892,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,785,000 after buying an additional 1,870,848 shares during the period. Nationwide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 931.0% in the 1st quarter. Nationwide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,996,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after buying an additional 1,803,000 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,030,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,113,000 after buying an additional 1,530,000 shares during the period.

Shares of ACWI stock traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $77.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,633,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,586,979. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $77.77 and a 1 year high of $107.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.22.

