iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 162,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 3.4% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,203,064,000 after buying an additional 7,976,631 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,819,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $871,773,000 after buying an additional 1,889,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,220,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,661,000 after buying an additional 195,925 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,825,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,779,000 after buying an additional 534,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,260.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,116,000 after buying an additional 4,872,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $56.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $55.22 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.88.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

