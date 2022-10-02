iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,203,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976,631 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,260.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872,621 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,689.6% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,042,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 478.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,521,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,819,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $871,773,000 after buying an additional 1,889,694 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,527,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,321,020. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.88. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $55.22 and a 1-year high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

