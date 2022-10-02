iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Altium Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $20,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,199,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,654,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock remained flat at $102.58 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,246,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,915,428. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $102.21 and a one year high of $116.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

