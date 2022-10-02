iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,654,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB remained flat at $102.58 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,246,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,915,428. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $102.21 and a 52-week high of $116.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.81.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

