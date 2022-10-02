iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,534,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,902,000 after purchasing an additional 869,754 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1,321.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 875,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,026,000 after buying an additional 814,239 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,670,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,294,000 after buying an additional 593,623 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,322,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,665,000 after buying an additional 344,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 198.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 447,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,781,000 after buying an additional 297,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $197.33 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $197.03 and a 1 year high of $267.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.77.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

