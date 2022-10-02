iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,592 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $13,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,534,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,902,000 after acquiring an additional 869,754 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,670,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,294,000 after acquiring an additional 593,623 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,105,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,628,000 after acquiring an additional 56,172 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,398,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,755,000 after acquiring an additional 83,250 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,322,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,665,000 after acquiring an additional 344,430 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $197.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.77. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $197.03 and a fifty-two week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

