iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,463 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $87.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.13. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

