iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stake Boosted by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 895,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 2.9% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.33% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $101,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 74,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 55.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $259,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,533,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,225,305. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.72. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.