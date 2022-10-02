iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,773,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,306,329 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Truist Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $831,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.76. 12,483,225 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.96.

