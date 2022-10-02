iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Shares Sold by C2C Wealth Management LLC

C2C Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of iShares US Regional Banks ETF worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAT. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 329,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 314,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,542,000 after buying an additional 35,208 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 98.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 267,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,776,000 after buying an additional 132,582 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 222,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,092,000 after purchasing an additional 49,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 197,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,187,000 after purchasing an additional 24,416 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Regional Banks ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

IAT stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.33. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $69.71.

