Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,938,700 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the August 31st total of 14,767,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 57.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on IVPAF. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$16.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Ivanhoe Mines Stock Performance

Shares of IVPAF traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $6.43. 52,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,448. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.22. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $10.32.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.