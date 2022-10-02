JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Price Target Raised to GBX 205

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 205 ($2.48) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on JDSPY. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 131 ($1.58) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 185 ($2.24) to GBX 175 ($2.11) in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 190 ($2.30) in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

JD Sports Fashion stock opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.58. JD Sports Fashion has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $3.79.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a $0.0034 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 0.21%.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

