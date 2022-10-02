JNBA Financial Advisors Acquires 31,900 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 733,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for 3.1% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $20,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2,424.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 215,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 22,023 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 307,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,983,000 after purchasing an additional 58,754 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.15. 1,556,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,937. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.99 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.56.

