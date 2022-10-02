JNBA Financial Advisors Decreases Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

JNBA Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $4,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10,938.9% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,585,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 4,544,144 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,440,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,582,000 after buying an additional 181,334 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,366,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,504,000 after buying an additional 32,503 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,228,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,638,000 after buying an additional 115,117 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,042,000 after buying an additional 118,463 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,777. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.68 and a fifty-two week high of $114.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.59 and its 200-day moving average is $101.48.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

