JNBA Financial Advisors Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 2.0% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.36. The company had a trading volume of 28,723,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,991,707. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.05. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.97 and a twelve month high of $53.04.

