JNBA Financial Advisors Raises Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF comprises 1.5% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. JNBA Financial Advisors owned 0.18% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $9,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,085,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,103,000 after purchasing an additional 215,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,090,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,165,000 after buying an additional 60,234 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,228,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,956,000 after buying an additional 80,486 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 973,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,295,000 after buying an additional 13,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 754,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,845,000 after buying an additional 84,125 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA PRF traded down $1.81 on Friday, hitting $138.77. 216,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,963. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.71 and a 200 day moving average of $158.24. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $138.76 and a twelve month high of $176.73.

